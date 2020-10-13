When the year began, not only were New Braunfels Christian Academy and Texas School for the Deaf in different districts, but the two programs didn’t even play the same variation of football.
TSD was forced to drop from 11-man to six-man due to changes brought about by the pandemic and was placed in the same league as the Wildcats despite being one of the larger teams in all of TAPPS Six-Man. Although the Rangers have a ton of talent, NBCA managed to outmuscle them down the stretch to secure an impressive 34-30 win Friday night at home.
