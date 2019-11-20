BULVERDE — The Warriors began their defense of the TAPPS Six-Man Division II state championship Saturday at home by fending off Bryan St. Joseph Catholic 45-30.
Bracken Christian (9-2) found itself in a closely-contested battle after seizing a 32-30 lead at the half. However, head coach Hosea Stredic’s team shut out the Eagles over the final two quarters to preserve the win.
The Warriors also added 13 points in the final stanza to pad their advantage.
Bracken did most of its damage on the ground while amassing 417 yards on 37 carries. The committee was led by Joshua Schroeder, who tallied 224 yards and four touchdowns on 17 attempts.
Travis Wolf posted 126 yards and a TD on 10 totes, while Evan Mahan added 55 yards and a TD. Wolf also passed for 79 yards on 4 of 11 passing.
On defense, Collin Humphries notched 16 total tackles and Ty Wolf collected 13 stops. Devlin Montanez recorded a team-best six tackles for loss.
The Warriors picked off five passes in the triumph. Trey Vandewalle tallied two interceptions and the trio of Travis Wolf, Ty Wolf and Schroeder each nabbed one.
Bracken Christian is now scheduled to face Bryan Allen Academy Friday night at 7 p.m. at Jarrell High School in the regional round. The winner will advance to the state semifinals.
NBCA to face Eagles
TAPPS Six-Man Division II-2 champ New Braunfels Christian Academy is set to begin its playoff quest this coming Saturday against Abilene Christian.
NBCA (9-1) will meet the Panthers (10-1) at 6 p.m. at Marble Falls Faith Academy. The Wildcats are riding a six-game winning streak.
The winner will meet either Plano Coram Deo or Conroe Covenant Christian in the state semifinals.
