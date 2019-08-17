After opening Friday’s slate with a two-match slide, Canyon righted the ship in its finale against Round Rock to move into today’s silver bracket at the Cougar Den.
Head coach Heather Sanders’ team defeated the Lady Dragons 25-14, 18-25, 25-12 to cap its second day of competition at Fraulein Volleyfest with a 1-2 mark.
“I’m happy that we came back and got the win over Round Rock,” Sanders said. “We needed it after the two losses in a row. That was tough. We’re still just learning — learning how to bounce back, learning how to play consistently.”
The Cougarettes (11-5) were fueled by seniors Lauren Woitena and Angel Jones against Round Rock, especially in the first and third sets. The duo took turns unleashing powerful hits but also displayed finesse shots that kept the Lady Dragons guessing.
“I thought they did a nice job,” Sanders said.
Woitena posted 14 kills, while Jones posted 10 kills and three aces. Erin Jones recorded a double-double with 17 assists and 10 digs, and Matti Theurer turned in a team-best 17 digs. Victoria Fontenot added 15 assists in the 2-1 victory.
Woitena and Kyla Malone each tallied six kills in the loss to Clark. Erin Jones and Fontenot both had eight assists, while Theurer notched seven digs.
Against Martin, Angel Jones and Woitena registered 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Woitena had 13 digs as well, while Theurer (15 digs) and Fontenot (10 digs) also contributed to the defensive effort.
Sanders said the losses to Clark and Martin were largely due to inconsistent play.
“When we struggle passing, obviously we lose some of the offensive stuff we have,” the coach said. “We’re still looking to stay fundamentally sound and that’s kind of the main thing we talked about.”
Canyon is set to open today’s silver bracket with a 10 a.m. match against Leander at home. The winner will face either Round Rock Westwood or Clear Creek in the semifinals at noon, while the loser will go to the consolation side of the bracket.
