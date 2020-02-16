SPRING BRANCH — On Friday night, the Smithson Valley boys basketball team punched its long-awaited ticket to the Class 6A postseason.
The Rangers (20-11, 9-4) outlasted San Marcos 84-77 at home to clinch one of the four available playoff berths from District 26-6A. With one game left on its regular season schedule, head coach Ike Thornton’s squad is tied for second place with Steele.
A tiebreaker game could be necessary if both teams win this coming Tuesday night.
In Friday’s triumph, which sealed a season sweep of the Rattlers, Smithson Valley sprinted out of the gate to a 19-13 lead and increased that advantage to 10 points at halftime as both teams heated up in the second quarter. The Rangers then withstood a strong third period from the visitors and secured the victory with an 18-14 run during the final stanza.
The duo of Austin Kenwisher and Devante Mount came up huge for the Rangers all night. The tandem combined to score 54 points on the night, as Kenwisher led the way with 28 and Mount poured in an additional 26 points.
Owen Woodard (nine points), Zayden High (seven points) and Michael Cruz (seven points) all contributed to the strong offensive performance as well.
Smithson Valley will look to finish its 26-6A schedule on a positive note when it travels to New Braunfels this Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. contest. The Unicorns won the first matchup 61-54 back on Jan. 24.
