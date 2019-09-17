SAN ANTONIO — The beginning of TAPPS District 4-3A competition did nothing to rattle the Lady Cats, who breezed their way to a 3-0 victory Thursday night over Keystone School in San Antonio.
New Braunfels Christian Academy (26-4) won by scores of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-20.
The trio of Hailey Hamlett (13 kills), Camdyn Doucet (11 kills) and Ellie Wineinger (10 kills) pace the attack, while Adria Galles supplied 39 assistant five aces. Meanwhile, Addison Lemme posted four aces in the win.
The Lady Cats kicked off last week’s slate by sweeping Boerne Geneva 25-23, 25-16 and 25-23 on Tuesday.
NBCA is set to resume district play this Thursday night at 6 p.m. by hosting Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills.
