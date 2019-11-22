Ever since an injury opened the door for Madison Glassco to make an immediate impact as a sophomore, she’s been a mainstay for the Lady Unicorns at the varsity level.
Glassco, a versatile outside hitter, led New Braunfels in kills in each of the last two seasons and finished just shy of 1,000 for her career upon completion of the 2019 campaign. Glassco also showed the ability to play all the way around the rotation for head coach Heather Sledge, who praised the senior’s steadfast commitment to a team-first attitude.
“Madison has been an outstanding player for us offensively and, this year, defensively as well,” Sledge said. “She has been able to lead our team in total kills for the past two years and is a huge part of our success. More importantly, though, she’s a selfless kid who plays for her team, coaches and Unicorn volleyball.”
Glassco got her chance to bask in the spotlight during a recent National Signing Day ceremony in which she put ink to paper to make her collegiate choice official. Glassco will attend and compete for Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado and is determined to help the NCAA Division II Orediggers once again climb to the top of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings.
Glassco said she underwent a thorough recruiting process that included a bit of adversity along the way.
“I guess I started my recruiting process in eighth grade,” Glassco said. “That’s when I first started talking to schools, and then I had some injuries happen. The volleyball club season in spring is pretty much when all the recruiting happens. My ninth grade and eighth grade seasons were cut short due to injuries, so I started talking to more schools sophomore year. It really started up heavy during my junior season last year and that’s when I started talking to most of the schools I was invested in, and I committed last spring.”
Glassco became one of the Lady Unicorns’ most reliable hitters during the course of her prep career and was a member of three consecutive playoff-qualifying teams. New Braunfels also hit the 30-win mark in each of the past three seasons.
Her senior year featured a memorable bi-district sweep of Westlake that came just six days after a 3-0 triumph against Smithson Valley on senior night that clinched a postseason berth.
“Toward the end of the year, we definitely bonded,” Glassco said. “That’s when we played our best. In the preseason, you’re still getting to know each other and how to play next to each other.”
Glassco said she’s held the goal of playing volleyball at the next level for quite some time. However, her true motivation is derived not from personal glory, but from her love of the game itself.
“I love the sport, so that’s why I wanted to continue to do it and make that the goal,” the senior said.
Once enrolled at Colorado School of Mines, Glassco said she will likely pursue a major in the field of engineering, though that path could change. Sledge is confident that her former player will succeed no matter what academic avenue she chooses.
“She puts her academics first, as she is in the top 10 kids of her class and is going to a prestigious college that fits her perfectly,” the coach said. “Her leadership will be missed greatly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.