Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs adds another hole-in-one to the long list of talented golfers on the course. The latest lucky golfer is Jim Peck, who shot a hole-in-one on Saturday, Aug. 3. Peck scored his hole-in-one on the par 3 seventh hole, playing the Gold Tees measuring 163 yards and used his 6-iron. Jim was playing golf with friends John Wiggans, Rob Waheed and Bob Hunt. This is Jim’s first career hole-in-one. “The staff at Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs wishes to congratulate Jim on his accomplishment of achieving his hole-in-one here at Landa Park Golf Course,” said Chad Donegan, General Manager and PGA Head Golf Professional.
Submitted photos
