SAN ANTONIO — The Smithson Valley boys shut out East Central 4-0 Friday night on the road in District 26-6A play.
Danny McKeague tallied a pair of goals for the Rangers, who improved to 8-5-4 overall and 4-2-4 in 26-6A. Smithson Valley’s other two tallies were recorded by Brett Dildy and Devin Yocham.
Assists were delivered by Ryan Harley, Zarek Urrutia, Cole Amaya and Colton Adkins.
Goalkeepers Micah Jenkins and Cole Hansen each played one fun half and registered three saves apiece.
The Rangers are now slated to host Judson tonight at 7:15 p.m.
NB boys dealt 2-1 setback
CONVERSE — The Unicorns were upended by Judson 2-1 Friday night at Rutledge Stadium.
New Braunfels, which fell to 8-6-3 overall and 5-3-2 in District 26-6A, received its lone goal from Cole Jecmenek. The tally was assisted by Dylan Navarijo.
Keeper Torin Marrou made four saves on the night for the Unicorns, who will welcome Steele to town tonight for a 26-6A match at 7:15 p.m.
