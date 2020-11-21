BUDA — Canyon faced a strong challenge from Leander Friday night in a Class 5A bi-district playoff match at Johnson High School in Buda, but the Cougarettes prevailed 3-1 to punch their ticket to the second round.
Canyon (21-1) dropped the opening set 25-19 to the Lady Lions, but head coach Heather Sanders’ team regrouped in plenty of time to claim the next three sets by consecutive scores of 25-12, 25-23 and 28-26 to eliminate the pesky fourth-place finishers from District 25-5A.
