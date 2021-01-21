Miguel Aguirre kicks the ball away while defending the goal during a corner kick during the game against Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The Cougars won 3-1. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Owen Feagler (17) passes to Peyton Foytik (2) during the game against Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The Cougars won 3-1. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Jaiden Conrad runs after the ball during the game against Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The Cougars won 3-1. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Peyton Foytik during the game against Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The Cougars won 3-1. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Felix Braun kicks the ball inbounds during the game against Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The Cougars won 3-1. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
