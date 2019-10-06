Canyon secured its fourth District 26-6A victory in a row Friday night at home after cruising past San Marcos by scores of 25-17, 25-12 and 25-19.
It was the third straight sweep for the Cougarettes, who improved to 27-14 overall and 6-1 in league play. Head coach Heather Sanders’ team is currently alone in second place in the 26-6A standings behind 26-6A leader Clemens (32-4, 7-0).
During Tuesday’s abbreviated outing, Lauren Woitena provided a team-high 12 kills, while Kyla Malone finished with seven kills. Erin Jones tallied 19 assists in the win and Taylor Thorpe added seven assists and three aces.
Matti Theurer notched 11 digs to lead the Cougarettes in that category, while Emma Jubela posted two total blocks.
Canyon will now host crosstown rival New Braunfels Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Lady Hawks fall in 3 sets
FISCHER — Canyon Lake’s winning streak was snapped Friday night following a tough 25-23, 25-27, 25-14, 20-25, 16-14 loss to Wimberley Friday night at home.
The Lady Hawks (19-13, 2-1) fell despite outstanding efforts from Megan Vorhis (22 kills, five blocks), Cassidy Felps (41 assists), Lainee Moses (23 digs) and Olivia Robinson (three aces).
Head coach Kim Clemons’ team is now in a second-place tie with Boerne in the District 28-4A standings, but Canyon Lake holds the head-to-head tiebreaker for the time being.
The Lady Hawks are now slated to travel to Fredericksburg on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.