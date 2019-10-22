SAN ANTONIO — The Hornets erupted for 35 consecutive points to pull away from Canyon Friday night in San Antonio during a 42-14 victory in District 26-6A play.
The loss dropped the Cougars to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in league competition.
East Central struck first when Walter Johnson picked off a pass and returned it for a score with just over two minutes left in the opening stanza.
Canyon drew even midway through the second period when Sayveon Jarrett crossed the goal line on a 6-yard touchdown run and Cameron Welch applied the PAT.
However, the Hornets grabbed the lead back 10 seconds before intermission on a 17-yard scoring loss from Caden Bosanko to Deangelo Rosemond. East Central then tacked on three more TDs in the third quarter and another in the fourth to build an insurmountable lead.
The Cougars saw Michael Bassett tally a 4-yard rushing score with 13 seconds remaining to cap the evening’s scoring.
Micah Williford ran for 120 yards on 24 carries in the defeat, while Bassett posted 44 yards on eight totes. Jack Loos led the defense with four tackles, including two for loss. Head coach Joe Lepsis’ team is now scheduled to host Judson Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Warriors win seventh
BULVERDE — Bracken Christian School moved to 2-0 in district play Friday night at home after fending off Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills during a 43-22 victory.
The Warriors (7-1 overall) saw Travis Wolf throw for 95 yards and three scores, while Evan Mahan rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown. Joshua Schroeder added 169 yards and a score on the ground as well.
Trey Vandewalle hauled in two passes for 68 yards and a TD, while Mahan and Schroeder also finished with receiving scores.
Defensively, Collin Humphries led the charge once again by providing 13 total stops. Wolf added 10 tackles and an interception, and Ty Wolf also picked off a pass in the win.
Bracken Christian now faces Live Oak Classical this Friday night in Waco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.