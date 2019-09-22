The Lady Unicorns compiled a 25-10, 25-11, 25-13 win over Judson Friday night at home to improve to 22-14 overall and 2-1 in District 26-6A competition.
New Braunfels was paced by Rian Millership, Morgan Baese and Keriann Kallus, who supplied eight, six and five kills, respectively. Lena Baumann (16 assists) and Ella Brunson (11 assists) handled the passing, while Kendall Jeffers notched 11 digs.
Next up for the Lady Unicorns is a 7 p.m. match Tuesday at Steele.
Cougarettes fall 3-0
SCHERTZ — Defending league champion Clemens earned sole possession of first place in 26-6A Friday after defeating Canyon 25-19, 25-22, 25-21.
The Cougarettes (23-14, 2-1) received eight kills from McKenzie Woitena in the setback, while Erin Jones posted 10 assists and 10 digs for a double-double. Matti Theurer provided a team-best 15 digs and teammate Haley Therien tallied 4 1/2 total blocks.
Head coach Heather Sanders’ club is now slated to host East Central Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in another district match.
