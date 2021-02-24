SAN ANTONIO — The New Braunfels girls soccer team made a triumphant return to the field Tuesday by claiming a 6-1 win over South San in District 27-6A play.
The Lady Unicorns (5-8-1 overall), who saw last Friday’s league match with Judson postponed due to the snowstorm, surged to a 5-2 record in district play thanks to plenty of support from their attack.
Hannon Joseph struck for a pair of goals in the victory, while single tallies were provided by Claire Callison, Lorian Lopez, Kylie Mish and Mackenzie Slater. Joseph’s two goals helped her maintain the team lead with 10 on the season, while Lopez is on her heels with eight goals thus far.
Joseph also dished out an assist, as did teammates Jaden Redd and Kate Soliday.
Goalkeepers Jayden Valadez and Alexis Zollinger split time against the Lady Bobcats, with Valadez making five saves and Zollinger allowing the lone goal.
Head coach Eric Norris’ team will face Judson this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Rutledge Stadium in a rescheduled match. New Braunfels then hosts 27-6A leader Smithson Valley Saturday at noon.
