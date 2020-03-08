The playoffs have been a foregone conclusion for the Cougarettes and Lady Unicorns for some time now.
The District 26-6A title, on the other hand, is a different story entirely.
Canyon (15-1-4, 9-0-3) seized the league lead after beating New Braunfels 3-2 on Feb. 21, but the Lady Unicorns (14-4-2, 9-1-2) have since closed the gap and trail the Cougarettes by just one point with two matches remaining in the regular season.
Both teams took care of their business Friday night at home, as Canyon crushed Judson 8-0 and New Braunfels slipped past San Marcos 1-0.
The Cougarettes got goals from Serena Ruiz, Alex Birch, Bianca Ruiz, Isabella Ruiz, Courtney Sims, Hayden Ritch, Jenna Townsley and Caroline Kuhn. Serena Ruiz added an assist on Isabella Ruiz’s tally, which came in the 73rd minute.
Goalkeeper Emma Boggs secured the shutout after making one save.
The Lady Unicorns’ lone goal was scored by Lexi Cranford, who capitalized on a pass from Claire Callison and sent home her eighth tally of the season.
Keeper Meli Garza registered another shutout after making a pair of stops.
Canyon and New Braunfels return to action this Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. The Cougarettes face Steele in Cibolo, while the Lady Unicorns host Clemens.
