BOERNE — The New Braunfels girls delivered a perfect performance over the weekend at the Boerne ISD Tournament by going a combined 4-0 on Friday and Saturday.
Head coach Jamie Moore’s Lady Unicorns opened the event on Friday by defeating Boerne High School (62-48) and Katy Taylor (51-47). New Braunfels added consecutive wins against Floresville (61-48) and San Antonio Christian School (66-54) on Saturday.
The Lady Unicorns improved to 15-6 overall thanks to their four-game win streak.
Kailee Mulkey led the way by averaging 22.8 points per contest in Boerne. Mulkey tallied game-high scoring totals in each outing, as she provided 31 against Boerne and added another 17 in the win over Taylor. Mulkey posted 21 and 22 points, respectively, against Floresville and San Antonio Christian.
Jordyn Hofmann added nine points in the opener versus Boerne, while Grace Rinard and Brie Sosa each tallied nine points in the triumph over Taylor.
Paige Norsworthy poured in 17 points against Floresville to begin Saturday’s slate, and the duo of Sosa and Alexis Atkinson supplied a respective 14 and 13 points in the triumph over San Antonio Christian.
The Lady Unicorns are set to return to action on Friday, Jan. 3 for a 7 p.m. road game against crosstown rival Canyon.
NBCA boys earn split on day 1 in Kerrville
KERRVILLE — New Braunfels Christian Academy went 1-1 on day one of the Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills Holiday Tournament Friday.
After falling 53-43 to Canyon Lake in the early game, the Wildcats (14-8) bounced back to post a 56-50 victory over Victoria Faith Academy later in the afternoon.
Canyon Lake used its size and strength to outduel NBCA, as the Hawks overcame a 24-21 halftime deficit with an 18-7 third period run to seize an eight-point lead.
In the afternoon tussle, the Wildcats overcame a slow start to lead by nine, 33-24, at the half. The lead was six after three quarters as the defensive effort stayed strong.
Junior Elijah Sexton scored a game-high 18 points and pulled down a season-best 21 rebounds. Hayden Holcombe and Ethan Torres each added 10 points.
