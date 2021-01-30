Canyon was dealt a 53-47 setback by Kerrville Tivy Friday night at home during a District 26-5A showdown.
The Cougars (9-13, 6-7) led 28-21 at the half, but the Antlers rallied to take the lead after putting together a 21-9 run that spanned the entire third period. Canyon was unable to muster enough offense to turn the tide in the final stanza.
