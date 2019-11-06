New Braunfels Christian Academy has spent the past four seasons chasing championships at the district and state level.
During this past Friday night’s battle with Bracken Christian, the Wildcats checked another box off their list.
NBCA (8-1, 4-0) clinched at least a share of the TAPPS Six-Man Division II District 2 title Friday at home by defeating the Warriors 63-30 on senior night. Bracken Christian (7-2, 3-1) came in as the reigning league champions and is still the defending state title holder.
“It was a huge win for us, but we don’t want it to define us,” NBCA head coach Josh Wood said. “It was just the next stepping block in our pursuit of a state championship. We give God the glory for the victory.”
Bracken built a 22-14 lead at halftime, but the Wildcats turned the tables by outscoring the visitors 30-0 during a dominant third quarter.
Wood said his defense dialed up the intensity and was able to slow the Warriors’ ground game in the final two stanzas.
“Defense was huge in the second half, only giving up one score with three minutes left,” Wood said. “Mason Lemme, Brady Hines and Hampton McCollum all had interceptions in the second half. We shut down their run game and only allowed a total of 37 yards.”
New Braunfels Christian was led by Luke Bales’ 269 yards and six touchdowns on just eight carries. The senior finished the night with an average of 33.6 yards per rushing attempt.
Jackson Austin went 5 of 6 passing for 57 yards and a TD, added a 37-yard scoring catch and also ran for 20 yards. Rett Elrod tossed the TD to Austin, while the duo of Mason Grimsley and Gavin Kelly each hauled in a TD pass as well.
The Warriors were led by senior Travis Wolf, who amassed 240 total yards and two TDs. Wolf was 11 of 22 passing for 119 yards and ran for an additional 121 yards.
Bracken’s Evan Mahan added 76 yards and a score, while Wyatt Buckman had five receptions for 53 yards. Trey Vandewalle hauled in a pair of TD passes in the setback.
The Warriors will look to bounce back this week when they close the regular season with a road game at Victoria Faith Academy.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats will look to clinch an outright district title this Friday when they head to Temple to battle Holy Trinity Catholic School.
