AUSTIN — As its inaugural year of varsity competition rolls on, Davenport athletics enjoyed another moment in the spotlight Thursday when junior Kiana Van Haaren became the first state medalist in school history.
Van Haaren soared to third place during the finals of the Class 4A long jump event Thursday morning at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. The Davenport junior notched a distance of 18-0.25 to finish behind champion Brianna Brand of Kennedale (18-8.75) and runner-up Emily Thames of Wimberley (18-0.75).
