The Lady Unicorns blanked Dripping Springs 1-0 Tuesday night at home in their final tuneup before the arrival of District 26-6A competition.
New Braunfels (5-3) received its lone tally from Caitlyn Hernandez, who scored off of a pass from teammate Remi Whitley.
Goalkeeper Meli Garza played the entire match and recorded a dozen saves while securing the shutout.
Head coach Eric Norris’ team is set to open league play tonight with a 7:15 p.m. contest against rival Canyon at Cougar Stadium.
Cougarettes tie SA Lee
SAN ANTONIO — The Canyon girls battled to a 1-1 draw Tuesday night against Lee in San Antonio.
Rhyan Hopper’s unassisted goal in the second half salvaged a tie on the road as the Cougarettes’ season record moved to 6-1-1.
Canyon keeper Emma Boggs played the first 40 minutes and allowed one goal while making two saves. Elisa Llamas played the final 40 minutes in goal and kept a clean sheet while registering four stops.
The Cougarettes are set to host New Braunfels tonight at 7:15 p.m.
Lady Rangers cruise past MacArthur
SAN ANTONIO — The Smithson Valley girls had no trouble finding the back of the net in Tuesday’s non-district match against MacArthur.
The Lady Rangers (5-3) coasted to a 7-0 triumph thanks to a hat trick from Sabrina Taber, who also had two assists, two goals by Jewell Mann and one tally apiece from Esther Hicks and Kendall Spillmann.
Additional assists came from Tatiana Herrera (two), Hicks and Spillmann.
Goalkeepers Melyna Martinez and Sophia Phelan combined for the shutout.
