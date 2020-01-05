SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley scorched the nets Friday night en route to an impressive 80-58 win over the visiting Clemens Buffaloes in the 2019-20 district debut for both squads.
The Rangers (12-7, 1-0) built a 20-13 edge after the opening stanza and later took the same seven-point lead into the locker room at halftime. Head coach Ike Thornton’s team then put the hammer down in the third period while embarking on a 26-12 run that spanned the entire quarter.
Smithson Valley’s scoring effort was ed by Austin Kenwisher, who tallied a game-high 22 points. The trio of Devante Mount (13 points), Owen Woodard (10 points) and Ryne Kaiser (10 points) all supplied double-digit totals as well during the rout.
Next up for the Rangers is a short trip to New Braunfels on Tuesday night to take on Comal ISD rival Canyon at the Cougar Den. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Hawks motor past Bobcats
FISCHER — The Canyon Lake boys dominated the second and third quarters Friday night at home while handing Comfort a 69-54 defeat in non-district competition.
The Hawks (9-10) trailed by one after a high-scoring opening period and surged ahead by nine at intermission following a 24-point outburst in the second quarter. Head coach Lucas Chapman’s squad then completely controlled the third period while outscoring the visiting Bobcats 17-4 in the stanza.
Canyon Lake cruised to the finish line from there to collect the win thanks to big nights from Rico Griffin, who led all scorers with his 19 points, as well as Patrick McAuliffe (16 points) and Rylee Spaulding (11 points). Tyler Pauly chipped in eight points in the triumph.
The Hawks are scheduled to return to the floor this coming Thursday night for a 6:15 p.m. road game against Lampasas.
