BULVERDE — The Firebirds were handed a 39-19 setback this past Saturday in Bulverde against Bracken Christian’s JV squad.
Calvary Baptist (0-2) was able to grab a 13-6 lead at the half, but the Warriors surged past the Firebirds 33-6 in the final two quarters to seize the victory.
Calvary Baptist head coach James Syers said his team simply didn’t have enough manpower remaining down the stretch.
“Final score was not indicative of the game,” Syers said. “It was a 1-point game in the fourth quarter. I thought we would improve from week one, and we did. Effort was off the charts. We just ran out of gas a little bit, and healthy bodies, in the fourth quarter.”
Bo Moore paced the offense by going 14 of 21 passing for 105 yards, one score and one interception. Moore’s touchdown toss was hauled in by Nathan Horn, who had five grabs for 50 yards in the contest.
Moore also added 52 yards on the ground, while Roderick Tilghman and Christian Stevens both finished with rushing scores.
Defensively, Tilghman and Stevens also led the way by recording 13 tackles apiece. Tilghman added one sack, while Stevens had two tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Lanz Benliro added 10 total stops as well.
“Christian Stevens and Roderick Tilghman were everywhere on defense making plays,” Syers said. “Lanz Benliro played a physical all-around game, providing tough blocking and solid tackling.”
The Firebirds will look to break into the win column this coming Saturday when they face Smoking For Jesus Ministry Christian School at 7 p.m. at the CFPO Peyton Fields Sports Complex in San Marcos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.