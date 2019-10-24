CIBOLO — In a season full of dramatic rallies, the Lady Rangers nearly completed the greatest one of all.
Already down two games to one in the match, Smithson Valley trailed 23-11 in the fourth set Tuesday night against Steele on the road but erased the deficit behind a string of 11 consecutive points.
Senior libero Ashley Acuna was behind the service line for the entire run, and the Lady Rangers knotted the score at 24-all thanks to hits from Kate Myles and Esther Du’Glas.
However, the Lady Knights closed the book on a 3-1 triumph by notching two points in a row. In doing so, Steele (21-19, 7-5) moved a game ahead of the Lady Rangers (23-17, 6-6) in the fierce battle for the final few playoff spots in District 26-6A.
Smithson Valley’s path to the postseason is still open, although head coach Courtney Patton’s team will likely need to win its final two contests of the regular season and see Steele drop at least one of its last two matches.
The Lady Knights prevailed by scores of 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24 on Tuesday night thanks to 43 assists from Cassidy Haller and a double-double by Malia Viernes (17 kills, 18 digs).
Smithson Valley was paced by Myles, who provided 16 kills in the setback. Shaylan Wright dished out 22 assists for the Lady Rangers, while Ashley Acuna tallied 22 digs.
Austin Burrell finished with 2 1/2 blocks and Jaci Mesa served up a pair of aces in the defeat.
Smithson Valley is scheduled to return home to Spring Branch on Friday to host San Marcos at 7 p.m. on senior night. The Lady Rangers’ regular season finale is set for Tuesday, Oct. 29 on the road against New Braunfels.
