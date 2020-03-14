High school athletics have officially been put on hiatus.
It was announced Friday that the University Interscholastic League (UIL) and Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) had each suspended athletic activities statewide effective Monday, March 16 in a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The UIL’s suspension is set to last through March 29, while TAPPS competitors aren’t scheduled to return until after April 12.
Both the UIL and TAPPS released statements Friday and addressed the growing doubt surrounding the completion of their spring athletic seasons.
“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”
TAPPS announced that its extracurricular activities will go on “if it is deemed safe” on April 12 and added that the league will put together “a plan for championship competition for each activity, given the constraints of scheduling and available facilities.”
Three local UIL baseball teams — New Braunfels, Canyon and Smithson Valley — were set to wrap up the 2020 San Antonio Baseball Classic today, but the final day of the event was canceled. Each squad was able to complete one game Friday before the decision was made to end the tournament early.
The UIL’s boys basketball state tournament was interrupted by a full postponement Thursday following the organization’s initial decision to play the contest with a limited number of spectators in attendance. However, as the day moved on, the UIL’s stance changed, and it was announced at halftime of the Class 3A state semifinal between Dallas Madison and Coldspring-Oakhurst that the remainder of the event would be suspended until further notice.
UIL deputy executive director Jamey Harrison said the league intends to complete the tournament “at some point in the future.”
