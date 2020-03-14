New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.