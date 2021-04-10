Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs is proud to announce its very own Brody Dillard was named the 2020 Roy and Erwin Kizer Central Texas Golf Course Superintendent of the Year.
The Central Texas GCSA has given out the Superintendent of the Year award for many years. However, this year they implemented a new system for deciding who would receive the award. They then decided to give it a new name honoring pioneer legends in golf course maintenance, Roy and Erwin Kizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.