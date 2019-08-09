Even months after the final pitch was thrown, the 2019 high school baseball season remains the gift that keeps on giving.
Four local standouts — New Braunfels’ Will Tillman, Smithson Valley’s Kasen Wells and Canyon’s James Perez and Chance Reisdorph — all recently earned honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA). Tillman landed on the TSWA all-state second team, while Wells was a member of the all-state third team. Perez and Reisdorph took home honorable mention.
Tillman, a senior third baseman, batted a team-high .463 this past season with 40 RBIs and 29 runs scored. Tillman was also selected to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association (THSBCA) Class 6A all-state first team and was a District 26-6A first team choice.
Wells, a freshman outfielder, hit .493 with 21 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and nine doubles for the Rangers. The newcomer was a unanimous 26-6A first team pick and also landed on the THSBCA all-state third team. Wells’ 56 hits in his first varsity campaign was two shy of setting a single-season school record.
Perez, a senior first baseman, batted .403 with 40 RBIs and was one of the most dangerous power hitters in the area. He earned THSBCA all-state first team honors as well as 26-6A first team designation.
Reisdorph, a sophomore catcher, had an excellent season and batted .359 while crossing the plate 22 times and driving in 17 runs. His solid defense also helped him land on the all-district second team.
