For two consecutive months, the Lady Buffaloes have withstood every challenge placed in front of them.
Clemens (35-4, 10-0) increased its winning streak to 27 matches Tuesday night despite facing its greatest test since District 26-6A play began. The Cougarettes (29-15, 8-2) pushed the Lady Buffs to the brink after winning a marathon third set 34-32, but Clemens escaped by claiming the final two games on the road.
Canyon head coach Heather Sanders said her team’s execution was just slightly off when it mattered most during the 23-25, 25-21, 32-34, 25-18, 15-12 setback.
“We talked about how we had to stay level,” Sanders said. “The bottom line is we just made too many errors. I’m not taking anything away from [Clemens]. They play in a way that makes you do that — they keep giving you the ball and you have to give them the ball right back.”
The match hit a crescendo during the latter portion of the third set as each team refused to give an inch.
The Lady Buffs rallied from a 23-20 deficit with a pair of hits from Shelby O’Neal and a one-handed save by libero Elizabeth Hill. Clemens later earned its first set point when Ashley Breu elevated for a block at the net to give her team a 24-23 edge.
However, Angel Jones answered with a tip kill to begin an unbelievable string of clutch responses from each side.
The set was tied eight more times down the stretch as the Cougarettes and Lady Buffaloes continued to summon their willpower. Finally, Canyon was able to secure the win thanks to a well-placed hit from Jones and a powerful kill by Kyla Malone.
The emotionally-charged win gave the Cougarettes a 2-1 lead in the match, but it also may have affected Canyon’s focus. Clemens immediately notched a 25-18 win to force a decisive fifth set and never trailed while sewing up the contest with a 15-12 triumph minutes later.
“We just had so many errors, and we didn’t have enough to overcome those,” Sanders said. “We couldn’t get it done when we had to have it.”
The Lady Buffs likely clinched the 26-6A title with the victory, while the Cougarettes are still alone in second place with four matches remaining in the regular season.
If Canyon can put together more outings like the one Tuesday night at home, then Sanders’ club will be a tough out come playoff time.
“That’s the hope, obviously,” Sanders said. “I was proud of them for how hard they played.”
Malone notched a team-best 17 kills in the win, while Woitena and Jones added 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Malone also added 17 digs to complete a double-double, as did Erin Jones, who finished with 39 assists and 19 digs. Matti Theurer contributed a team-high 29 digs, while Angel Jones registered five total blocks.
The Cougarettes will look to rebound this coming Friday when they travel to San Antonio to battle East Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.