New Braunfels senior quarterback Peyton Driggers launches a pass downfield Thursday night against Wagner at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. Driggers accounted for 289 yards of offense and three touchdowns during the Unicorns’ 36-19 triumph.
DAN DUNN | Dunn Images
Wide receiver Joseph Cholico makes a catch in traffic Thursday night against Wagner.
DAN DUNN | Dunn Images
Trace Higginbotham turns the corner to pick up additional yardage on Thursday night during the Unicorns' District 27-6A game against Wagner.
DAN DUNN | Dunn Images
The referee and members of the Unicorn defense give the first-down signal after New Braunfels recovered a Wagner fumble in the third quarter.
In a potentially season-saving performance, the Unicorns took the fight to Wagner Thursday night on the road and didn’t relent until the final whistle.
The result was a satisfying 36-19 victory that instantly catapulted New Braunfels (3-2, 1-2) back into the thick of the playoff conversation in District 27-6A. The Unicorns’ toughness was on display early and often, as head coach Glenn Mangold’s team shrugged off a few injuries to hand the Thunderbirds (2-1, 2-1) their first loss since returning to Class 6A.
