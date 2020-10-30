In a potentially season-saving performance, the Unicorns took the fight to Wagner Thursday night on the road and didn’t relent until the final whistle.

The result was a satisfying 36-19 victory that instantly catapulted New Braunfels (3-2, 1-2) back into the thick of the playoff conversation in District 27-6A. The Unicorns’ toughness was on display early and often, as head coach Glenn Mangold’s team shrugged off a few injuries to hand the Thunderbirds (2-1, 2-1) their first loss since returning to Class 6A.

