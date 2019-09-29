FISCHER — There’s an old saying in football that’s as true as it is simplistic.
It’s hard to lose when the other team can’t score a single point.
Canyon Lake’s defense completely put the brakes on Blanco Friday night during a 10-0 win at Hawk Stadium. It was the second shutout of the season recorded by the Hawks, who improved to 4-1 in their final test prior to the beginning of District 14-4A-I competition.
Canyon Lake smothered the Panthers at every turn, as Blanco was held to just 24 total yards of offense prior to a late drive that notched several first downs but once again fell short of the end zone. The Hawks forced one final turnover on downs to preserve their immaculate evening.
Canyon Lake took a 3-0 lead at halftime after Nash Young connected on a 33-yard field goal late in the first quarter.
The Hawks finally got into the end zone with just over two minutes remaining in the game when James Bates muscled his way across the goal line from a yard out.
Canyon Lake ran for 187 yards on 43 carries and was led by Bates’ 83 yards and a score on 19 totes. Nic Rivera (41 yards), Ethan Slater (38 yards) and Peyton McMullen (35 yards) all added to the rushing totals.
The Hawks were slowed by a few costly penalties that cut several drives short.
Head coach Charley Drum’s team now heads into its bye week and will open league play on Friday, Oct. 11 in Taylor.
