SAN MARCOS — The Lady Unicorns capped off an unbeaten stay at San Marcos’ tournament Saturday by posting a 1-0 shutout of Medina Valley.
New Braunfels (4-2 overall) went 3-0 at the event and also collected a 4-0 triumph over Brownsville Pace on Friday. In fact, the Lady Unicorns didn’t allow a single goal in their three days of competition in San Marcos.
In Saturday’s tournament finale for New Braunfels, goalkeeper Meli Garza notched four saves in her 70 minutes of work. Garza started and played the majority of the minutes in all three shutouts at the event for head coach Eric Norris’ squad.
Lexi Cranford tallied the lone goal of the match against Medina Valley thanks to an assist from Caitlyn Hernandez.
During Friday’s win, Hernandez, Lillie Turner, Destiny Cortez and Payton Matthews all found the back of the net once for the Lady Unicorns. Assists were provided by Cranford, Hernandez, Hannon Joseph and Dana Hanson.
Garza added one more save in the contest, while Jayden Valdez made two stops in her 20 minutes in goal.
New Braunfels is now set to host The Woodlands this Friday at 7 p.m.
Canyon rebounds in finale
AUSTIN — The Cougarettes dropped their first match of the year Friday in a 2-1 decision against Rockwall at Leander ISD’s Grizzly Classic, but Canyon shrugged off the setback in a big way.
Head coach Dustin Gold’s team blanked Cedar Park Vista Ridge 4-0 in Saturday’s finale behind single goals from Mikayla Greer, Avery Germadnik, Caroline Kuhn and Courtney Sims. Goalkeeper Emma Boggs registered the shutout.
Kuhn, Hayden Ritch, Alex Birch and Tila Hendrus all provided assists during the triumph.
Against Rockwall a day earlier, the Cougarettes (5-1 overall) got their only goal from Ritch in unassisted fashion. Boggs allowed both tallies, while Elisa Llamas recorded two saves.
Canyon returned to action on Monday with a 7:15 p.m. home match against Boerne. A result from that contest will be printed in an upcoming edition.
Lady Rangers lose to Liberty Hill
AUSTIN — The Smithson Valley girls were dealt a 1-0 setback by Liberty Hill Saturday in their final match of the Grizzly Classic.
The Lady Rangers (4-2 overall) saw goalkeeper Melyna Martinez record three saves, but her team was unable to notch its own tally.
Next up for Smithson Valley is a 7:45 p.m. home contest against Cedar Park this Friday at Ranger Stadium.
