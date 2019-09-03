DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Cougarettes were dealt a 25-12, 25-13, 25-16 defeat Friday night in Dripping Springs in non-district action.
Canyon (19-12 overall) received six kills each from Erin Jones and McKenzie Woitena in the setback, while Jones also added 10 assists. Matti Theurer provided nine digs and Victoria Fontenot notched two aces.
The Cougarettes are scheduled to host San Antonio Johnson tonight at 7 p.m.
Lady Rangers
fall 3-1
SAN ANTONIO — Smithson Valley’s bid to take down Churchill on the road this past Friday night came up short during a 3-1 loss.
The Lady Rangers (16-10 overall) fell behind 2-0 following 25-16 and 25-15 losses but rallied to win the third set 25-21. However, the Lady Chargers cemented the win with a 25-16 triumph in the fourth game.
No statistics were available for Smithson Valley.
Next up for the Lady Rangers is a 7 p.m. match tonight against Antonian in San Antonio.
CL topples
Blanco in 4
FISCHER — The Lady Hawks climbed back to .500 on the season Friday night following a 3-1 victory against Blanco at home.
Canyon Lake (12-12) dropped the first set 25-20 to the visiting Lady Panthers but then rattled off three consecutive wins by respective scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-23.
Megan Vorhis delivered 13 kills and five blocks in the effort, while Cassidy Felps posted 30 assists and seven aces. Lainee Moses racked up a team-high 35 digs from her position along the back row.
Head coach Kim Clemons’ club is slated to travel to Austin tonight to battle Crockett at 7 p.m.
