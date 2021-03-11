A drama-filled final few innings saw Steele hang on for a wild 7-6 victory Tuesday night over New Braunfels in District 27-6A play.
The Lady Unicorns (7-6-2, 0-3) trailed 3-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh but tied the game to force extra innings. After watching the Lady Knights strike for four runs in the top of the eighth, New Braunfels nearly notched another epic rally, but it fell short with the tying run on third following a strikeout.
