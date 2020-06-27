SAN ANTONIO — Despite the cancellation of the remainder of the UIL baseball season, there’s still one last hurrah left for seven local players.
Smithson Valley’s RJ Carver, Caden Norman and Chandler Cole, Canyon’s Damian Carreon and Josh Malone and Canyon Lake’s Brandon Robinson and Caleb Williams were all chosen to participate in one of two San Antonio Area Baseball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games to be held July 2 at Wolff Stadium. Carver, Norman and Cole were picked as members of the Class 6A Stars, while Carreon and Malone will oppose them as members of the Class 6A Stripes.
