CYPRESS — Perfection is seldom attained.
In fact, it’s rarely targeted in the first place.
However, New Braunfels senior George “Geo Jo” Marsh locked up a Class 6A state championship in flawless fashion Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress when he clinched a 37-0 season record with a win by fall over fellow senior Rashawn Johnson of Hurst Bell in the finals.
Each of Marsh’s four victories at the state competition came by way of a pin as his dominance continued at the highest level. He became the first Unicorn wrestler to capture a state title in the process.
“Obviously, it was a blast to watch Geo Jo go on the run that he did,” New Braunfels head coach Adam Sandal said. “He had a historic season, and it was great to watch him cap it off with the ultimate of highs in high school athletics. There could have been a lot of pressure on him, especially considering how dominant he was all season, but he never let it get to him. He just prepared the same way every week and for every match and let himself wrestle to his full capabilities.”
Marsh, who also collected district and regional crowns along the way this year, decimated Cypress Ridge’s Sylvester Villarreal in 42 seconds during his tournament opener and then added another fall against Northwest Nelson’s Payton Lovell in the quarterfinals.
The Unicorn senior kept his momentum going in the semifinals with a fall in 1:16 against El Paso Montwood’s Ivan Escobar and then finished his dream season in style by defeating Johnson to secure first place in the 285-pound weight division.
New Braunfels sophomore Noah Cairns had the most success outside of Marsh’s stellar run, as he defeated Haltom’s Gavon Lange in the first round of the 182-pound draw and later added consolation wins over South Grand Prairie’s Colton Gerken and Clemens’ Jackson Macias before bowing out against Richardson Pearce’s Skyler Malone.
As a team, the Unicorn boys finished tied for 12th place out of 89 squads with 44 total points. Sophomore Aiden Valadez, senior Cameron Laurel, freshman Landon Marsh and senior Braxton Zarate also competed at state, with Zarate scoring one win in the consolation bracket against Houston Clear Lake’s Larry Everfield.
“The state tournament was a little up and down,” Sandoval said. “In most of the matches we lost, it came down to a position or two and we just couldn’t find those final points to pull out the wins. I thought we competed well — better than we have as a whole in the past. We just either made one too many mistakes or didn’t open up enough to win the match at that level.”
Overall, though, Sandoval was proud of the team’s performance as his wrestlers continued to build New Braunfels’ program into a budding Central Texas power.
“This group had high expectations of themselves coming into the season and did a great job of continuing to expect more of themselves and their teammates,” Sandoval said. “I was really proud of how they supported each other all year, even when things didn’t go as well as planned. The energy they invested into each other was pretty cool to watch and may be the thing I am most proud of.
“We will sorely miss a special group of competitors and leaders in the senior class, as they have definitely left their mark on the NBHS wrestling program. At the same time, we are very excited for the young guys to step up and become leaders and continue to raise the bar for Unicorn wrestling.”
Smithson Valley and Canyon also sent several wrestlers to state. The Rangers were led by girls competitors Sage Benca, a sophomore, and Isabella Ruiz, a senior, who each won their opening matches in the 148-pound and 138-pound divisions, respectively.
Benca defeated Northwest Nelson’s Hannah Vos by fall in the round of 16 and later added a win by fall against El Paso Franklin’s Taylor Proffitt in the consolation round. Meanwhile, Ruiz earned an 8-7 decision over Rockwall Heath’s Angelina Archuleta in her state tournament opener.
Smithson Valley also sent senior Molly Moczygemba to Cypress as well as boys competitors Kobe Mora, a senior, and Ryan Benca, a junior.
The Cougar wrestling team was well represented once again by Jillian Wold, who took down Proffitt by fall in her state opener. The junior was upended by eventual state finalist Nia Miranda of Cypress Ranch in the quarterfinals but bounced back with a pair of wins over Houston Clear Lake’s Mia Cayard and Austin Akins’ Kayla Munoz in the consolation bracket — both by fall as well.
Canyon’s list of state qualifiers also included sophomore Daliyah Montoya, junior Alyssa Almanzar, junior Brett Green and senior Ethan Laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.