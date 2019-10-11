CANYON (0-5, 0-2) AT CLEMENS (4-1, 2-0)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / Lehnhoff Stadium, 1100 Elbel Road, Schertz
Last season
— Clemens won 38-13.
Player spotlight
— Canyon FB/H-back Michael Bassett has been used a blocker, a runner and a receiver this year, and he's excelled in all areas. Bassett has helped the Cougars' rushing attack average 191 yards per game and he's also hauled in two TD passes.
— Clemens LB Derrick Lewis is just one of the reasons why the Buffaloes’ defense has been so tough in 2019. Lewis has the size and speed to bring down runners in the open field and can also wreak havoc behind the line of scrimmage.
Outlook
— The Cougars are hungry for their first win of 2019 and will attempt to solve Clemens’ stingy defense in Schertz. Canyon’s ground game has made strides behind a sizable offensive line and the work of RBs Sayveon Jarrett and Micah Williford. QB Dallas Gomez has shown his skills in a dual-threat role, as the junior signal caller has thrown for 834 yards and nine TDs and added 230 yards and two scores on the ground. Jarrett leads the team in rushing with 500 yards and three scores. On defense, Canyon relies upon junior Caden Holt (35 tackles) to rush the passer and aid in run support.
— The Buffaloes are in a tie for first place in District 26-6A and appear to be legitimate title contenders. Clemens junior QB Max Didomenico is in his second year as a starter and has shown progress. Thus far, he’s amassed 1,074 total yards and 15 TDs. The Buffs’ offense also features RB A’mari Williams (247 yards, TD) and WRs Vicente Perez (197 yards, 4 TDs) and Andrew Edwards (191 yards, TD). Overall, Clemens’ calling card is its smothering defense, though. The Buffaloes are giving up just 15 points per game in district play. Clemens held Smithson Valley to 281 yards and a single score on Sept. 20 before fending off a late charge from rival Steele two weeks ago.
Coach Lepsis says:
— “We’ve got to find a way to show up and understand you have to play four quarters with a certain level of execution and a certain level of toughness — and you can’t waver in those four quarters if you’re going to win a football game. That’s what we’ve been working on.”
