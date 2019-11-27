BUDA — The Canyon girls ran their record to 7-2 on the young season Monday afternoon after riding a hot start to a 47-39 victory at home over Dripping Springs.
Canyon had no trouble finding the range in the first quarter, as head coach Zeb Burleson’s team built a 19-5 edge early on. The Cougarettes led by 16 at the half and cruised to the finish line from there.
Stephani McMonagle delivered a game-high 14 points and the duo of Kirsten Zaruba and Chanler McFarland tallied nine apiece. Kirstyn Drum contributed eight points.
Canyon is now slated to have a few days off before returning to the court for a 7:30 p.m. clash against MacArthur in San Antonio on Dec. 3.
