SAN ANTONIO — East Central toppled New Braunfels 61-59 Tuesday night in San Antonio during District 26-6A play.
The Unicorns (18-5, 1-1) trailed by one following the first quarter but vaulted ahead prior to halftime after outscoring East Central 12-7 in the second.
However, the Hornets pulled to within two heading into the final stanza and used a 20-point outburst to sink New Braunfels down the stretch.
The Unicorns fell despite receiving a game-high 28 points from Mason Pullen and 14 from Eli Datesman. Grant Jacobs and Jackson Reid added seven and six points, respectively, while Myles Miller and Jack Lewis finished with two apiece.
Head coach David Brawner’s team will look to shrug off the loss and refocus for Friday’s district battle against Judson at home.
Tipoff in that contest is set for 7 p.m.
New Braunfels girls tripped up
The Lady Unicorns were unable to stop East Central’s Deja Jones during Tuesday night’s District 26-6A matchup at New Braunfels High School.
Jones tallied a game-high 39 points while helping lift the Lady Hornets (14-10, 2-2) to a 64-55 triumph on the road.
With the loss, the Lady Unicorns fell to 15-8 overall and 0-4 in league play.
Kailee Mulkey led New Braunfels with her team-best 22 points in the game, and the duo of Meredith Sherrerd and Abby Mendieta each chipped in six.
Next on the schedule for the Lady Unicorns is a 7 p.m. contest against Judson this Friday in Converse.
Lady Hawks improve to 17-4
FISCHER — The Canyon Lake girls relied on their defense during Tuesday’s non-district finale at home.
The Lady Hawks (17-4) defeated San Antonio Lutheran 42-27 after seizing the early advantage and outscoring the visitors 20-10 in the second half.
Head coach Zach Burleson’s team was led by Marley Carrizales, who was 7-of-11 from the field and finished with 15 points. Sophia Barber knocked down four of her five attempts and added 14 points. Chelsea Tschoepe added six points, while Lainee Moses dished out seven assists.
Canyon Lake is set to open District 28-4A competition today with a 6:15 p.m. contest in Fredericksburg.
