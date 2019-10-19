CONVERSE — A fast start gave way to a disappointing finish Friday night in Converse as the Rangers fell 30-13 to the Judson Rockets.
Smithson Valley (4-3, 2-2) held a 10-point lead after the first quarter, but Judson (7-0, 4-0) was able to rally over the final three periods of play.
Smithson Valley’s offense started strong. Its opening drive ended with a decisive touchdown call on a catch inside the end zone by receiver Cooper Douglass. After senior kicker Joaquin Rodriguez’s successful point after attempt, the score was 7-0 in favor of the Rangers following a beautiful 4 minute, 50 second drive.
Judson, on the other hand, started out shaky. Senior quarterback Mike Chandler II fumbled the ball on an attempted pass fake, but he was lucky enough to recover his own fumble and run for 8 yards. Nothing would come out of the rest of the drive and the Rockets were forced to punt.
The Rangers had stellar field position on their next drive after Judson was called for a 15-yard facemask penalty, putting Smithson Valley on its opponent’s 41-yard line.
Eggleston immediately took advantage of the good fortune, running for 27 yards to the 15-yard line on the first play of the drive. Judson did a good job of locking down after that play, though, and forced the Rangers to a 26-yard field goal attempt by Rodriguez that was good.
Smithson Valley led 10-0 with 3:19 to go in the first quarter.
On the Rockets next drive, Chandler II threw a sloppy deep ball that was easily intercepted by senior cornerback Cullen Betsey, and he was immediately tackled on Smithson Valley’s 25-yard line. Nothing would come out of the turnover, though.
On Judson’s next drive, it was able to drive the ball decently down the field. However, on a third-and-short, the Rockets’ attempted screen pass was met immediately.
Eggleston came out strong for the Rangers on their next possession. On the first play of the drive, he ran for a 38-yard gain, nearly breaking free for a touchdown down the left sideline. Excluding a nice fourth-down conversion on a pass to senior tight end Austin Howell, the drive fell short, and after Gombert was sacked, Smithson Valley was forced to another field goal attempt.
This time, Rodriguez’s kick was blocked, and Judson returned the ball to Smithson Valley’s 42-yard line.
Judson was finally able to capitalize on its next drive. Chandler II threw up what looked like a prayer to senior receiver Antony Shelton, but Shelton was able to come down with it for a 42-yard touchdown despite the double coverage.
After senior kicker Humberto Villarreal’s successful PAT, the score was 10-7.
Smithson Valley’s next drive was quickly stopped, and Judson’s offense was back on the field shortly.
Junior running back Trey Brown converted an important third-down conversion with an 11-yard run, but De’Anthony Lewis saw a touchdown run called back before the Rangers forced a turnover on downs.
The special teams for Judson came up big again on the Rangers’ next punt attempt, and the Rockets were able to block it. The punter recovered his own kick, but not before he was forced out on Smithson Valley’s 42-yard line.
For the Rockets’ final drive of the first half, they pushed the ball all the way to their 12-yard line, thanks in large part to a 19-yard quarterback scramble by Chandler II. Villarreal’s 29-yard field goal was good, evening up the score going into the second half, 10-10.
The beginning of the second half was much different than the first.
Chandler II set the tone for the rest of the game with a 67-yard touchdown run on the first play, juking defenders with ease on his way to the end zone. Villarreal’s successful PAT put the Rockets ahead for the first time in the game, 17-10, less than 30 seconds into the half.
Smithson Valley had the same troubles that Judson faced in the first half, fumbling on its opening drive. Unfortunately for the Rangers, they didn’t have the same luck, as the Rockets recovered the loose ball.
However, Betsey was able to snag another interception on Chandler II, giving the ball back to Smithson Valley on its own 7-yard line.
The Rangers were finally able to get another productive drive going. They were boosted by an early pass interference call, which brought them to their own 23-yard line. Eggleston took over for a couple plays, first on a gorgeous pass to him from Gombert over several defenders for a 21-yard gain, then on a 10-yard run to the Rockets’ 30-yard line.
On top of that, a late-hit penalty brought Smithson Valley even closer to the end zone. The Rangers weren’t able to close the drive with a touchdown, but they did put some points on the board with a 29-yard field goal by Rodriguez that came with 6:35 to go in the third quarter.
The score was 17-13, Judson.
Other than a terrific 47-yard run by Lewis on Judson’s next drive, nothing came out of the possession, and it was forced to punt.
On the Rockets’ next drive, Chandler II took over early with runs of 24, 11, and 8 yards. The momentum quickly collapsed, though, and on a crucial third-and-goal, Chandler II was sacked all the way back to the 29-yard line, putting Judson out of field goal range. On a desperate fourth-down attempt, the Rockets were forced into a turnover on downs at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Smithson Valley couldn’t capitalize on a solid opportunity made possible by its defense. Gombert threw an interception to sophomore linebacker Treylin Payne after the ball was juggled in the air, and Payne returned the ball to the Rangers’ 28-yard line. An unsportmanlike conduct penalty brought the Rockets even closer.
Chandler II immediately ran in the end zone untouched two plays later, and with a failed PAT, Judson increased its lead to 23-13 with 10:13 to go in the fourth quarter.
Smithson Valley’s next drive developed nicely. Gombert hit Douglass on another perfect pass down the right sideline for 26 yards. Eggleston then converted a third down on a solid 7-yard rush. But the drive would soon end on a fourth down, and Rodriguez was unable to make a 42-yard field goal with 5:52 left.
Lewis sealed the game on the next drive. He had a monster 59-yard run in which he fought down the right sideline, and a couple of plays later, he ran the ball in for a touchdown from 13 yards out for the final score of the game.
Smithson Valley won’t have time to sulk, as a huge matchup against Steele looms this coming Friday in Spring Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.