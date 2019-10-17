CANYON LAKE (5-1, 1-0) AT BURNET (4-2, 0-1)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m. / Bulldog Stadium, 1401 N. Main Street, Burnet
Last season
— Canyon Lake won 43-0.
Player spotlight
— Canyon Lake senior Nic Rivera had his best game running the ball last week against Taylor, as he tallied 128 yards versus the Ducks. Rivera will look to move the chains once again this week in addition to his defensive duties in the Hawks' secondary.
— Burnet WR Blaine Burkhalter is the leading receiver in the entire district thus far and is a big reason why the Bulldogs are much improved from a year ago, especially on offense.
Outlook
— The Hawks opened District 14-4A-I play with a 41-7 rout of Taylor last week, and another road game awaits this week in Burnet. Canyon Lake will look to keep the momentum flowing after playing its most complete game of the season — one that featured zero turnovers and reduced penalties. Head coach Charley Drum’s team also saw its run game chew up real estate against the Ducks to the tune of 398 yards on 51 attempts. The Hawks saw the duo of Rivera and James Bates each eclipse the 100-yard mark on the ground, while the defense — led by tackle Shawn Pendleton — gave Taylor’s O-line fits.
— The Bulldogs have displayed a revamped offense this season while surprising many with their 4-2 start to the 2019 campaign. Burnet junior quarterback Matthew Tippie has already thrown for more than 20 touchdowns without an interception. Burkhalter is the leading wideout, but the Bulldogs have multiple weapons and were called “explosive” by Drum. On the defensive side of the ball, junior linebacker Casey Davis appears to be the biggest playmaker and Drum said his team must account for him on most plays if they hope to sustain drives and keep Burnet’s offense on the sideline — where it can’t do any damage.
Coach Drum says:
— “[Burnet] is much improved. We’re going to have to keep them of the field. We were a little sluggish to start off [against Taylor], but the last few quarters we actually played well in all three phases of the game. We limited our penalties. We’ve been averaging about 10 penalties a game and only had five or six, so that helps.
