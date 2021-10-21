The Cougarettes clinched at least a share of the District 26-5A championship on Tuesday night while also securing a landmark victory for head coach Heather Sanders.
Canyon swept Kerrville Tivy 3-0 at home to give Sanders her 700th career win — all of which have come with the Cougarettes. Canyon (37-8, 14-1) cruised past the Lady Antlers by scores of 25-14, 25-6 and 25-11 on senior night and also moved one win away from clinching its second consecutive outright league title.
