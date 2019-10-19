SCHERTZ — The Knights emerged with a 35-14 triumph Friday night at Lehnhoff Stadium after overwhelming New Braunfels with five consecutive touchdowns.
The Unicorns (4-3, 1-3) looked like a well-oiled machine on their first drive, which spanned 70 yards in 10 plays and found the end zone when quarterback Peyton Driggers stepped up the in the pocket and hit Zak Aleman for a 15-yard strike.
From that point forward, though, Steele (5-2, 2-2) took control of the proceedings. Senior running back De’Quavion Thomas found the end zone four times on just nine carries behind a powerful offensive line that opened up plenty of running lanes.
Turnovers once again plagued New Braunfels, which fumbled away one possession and gave away two others on interceptions that were snatched by Texas A&M-bound safety Jaylon Jones.
“We had several opportunities tonight and we didn’t get that part done,” New Braunfels head coach Glenn Mangold said. “When we get inside the 30, we’ve got to convert that into points.”
The Unicorns trailed 14-7 following back-to-back TD runs by Thomas, but Ryker Purdy found a seam and burst up the middle for a 46-yard gain early in the second quarter. Steele safety Daveon Hook saved a touchdown by hustling downfield for the tackle, and the drive ultimately ended in a missed field goal that sailed wide left.
New Braunfels’ next drive faced a fourth-and-1 at the Knights’ 35-yard line, but Driggers was sacked and the ball was jarred loose and gobbled up by linebacker Damion Hart.
“Against good opponents like that, you’ve got to make those conversions,” Mangold said.
Steele needed just three plays to cash in the recovery, as Thomas broke loose for a run of 52 yards before capping the march with a 9-yard TD jaunt.
The Knights took a 21-7 advantage into the locker room at halftime and saw Thomas tack on his fourth score of the contest on the initial possession of the third period.
Steele quarterback Wyatt Begeal later connected with Daryl McKnight on a 13-yard scoring toss to increase the Knights’ edge to 35-7 with 7:53 left to play.
New Braunfels tallied the game’s final points on a determined 12-yard TD run by Aaron Seidel.
Purdy finished with 66 yards on six carries and also hauled in four passes for 42 yards, but the sophomore left the game in the second half after a big collision near the Unicorns’ sideline.
Driggers finished 12 of 22 passing for 141 yards and one score.
New Braunfels will attempt to halt its current slide this coming Friday when it hosts San Marcos.
