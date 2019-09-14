Fireworks.
That’s what happened on Friday night at Canyon High School as the Cougars and the Dripping Springs Tigers faced off.
In the end, though, Dripping Springs escaped with a 54-38 non-district win.
Senior running back Sayveon Jarrett started the festivities with a 55-yard touchdown run just over a minute into the game. Immediately, the score was 7-0 in favor of Canyon.
Dripping Springs (2-1) came back with a package of large plays: a 24-yard catch-and-run from junior wide receiver P.J. Howe, followed by a 30-yard run by senior running back Curtis Cox. Sophomore quarterback Preston Alford finished the drive with a 1-yard TD run on a read option. After a failed PAT attempt, the score was 7-6.
There looked to be a break in the action on the next drive, with Canyon (0-3) being forced into a three-and-out. But that wasn’t the case, as the Cougars recovered a muffed punt on their opponent’s 30-yard line.
Jarrett made a nice cut for a 16-yard rush, and Dripping Springs committed a pass interference on its own 1-yard line to set up a beautiful fade pass to senior wide receiver Callon Farr, who hauled in the throw for a TD.
Less than a minute later, Cox ran for a 36-yard score, but Dripping Springs wasn’t done with its rampage.
The Tigers recovered their own kickoff on a muffed return at Canyon’s 31. Cox ran down the left sideline for a 20-yard gain, and an added penalty put the Tigers on the 6-yard line.
Alford finished the drive again on a 6-yard touchdown run to put Dripping Springs up 20-14.
Unsurprisingly, Canyon’s next drive ended just how it wanted.
Junior quarterback Dallas Gomez broke off for a 42-yard run, and later in the drive, he ran for another 23 yards on third down. Gomez ended the march with his arm on a perfectly-placed lob pass to Farr in the left corner of the end zone.
After a converted PAT, the Cougars were back up 21-20 with 1:32 still left in the first quarter.
Canyon then recovered an onside kick, and a little over a minute later, Jarrett ran in for 12-yard touchdown. Canyon increased its lead to 28-20.
The second quarter was nearly as eventful as the nearly hour-long first period.
It started less than a minute into the stanza with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Dripping Springs junior wide receiver Cameron O’Banan. The score became 28-27 after the successful PAT, with Canyon still in the lead.
Canyon responded resoundingly. Gomez took the ball himself up the middle for a 74-yard dazzling TD run, and after the successful PAT, Canyon was up 35-27.
Alford put on a show during the next drive. He started first with a 25-yard completion and then ran for a 16-yard scoring play.
After the Cougars were unable to do anything with the ball on the following drive, Alford ran for another 22-yard touchdown, totaling four for the half. After the two Dripping Springs scores, it claimed the lead, 41-35, which would be the final score for the opening half.
Dripping Springs started the second half with multiple double-digit gains.
The first came on a 33-yard pass to O’Banan. The next was a 23-yard run by Cox, and the drive ended with a 10-yard touchdown run by Cox.
The Tigers’ lead grew to 48-35 after the made PAT.
The Cougars fought back despite their dwindling chances. Jarrett had a very nice kickoff return to the Tigers’ 37-yard line. Unfortunately for the Cougars, they were only able to come away with a 19-yard field goal by junior kicker Cameron Welch.
Still leading 48-38, the Tigers continued to be extremely effective on offense.
Senior running back Tyler Herron had a 19-yard run on the next drive. What would end the drive, though — and ultimately seal the game — was a magnificent 38-yard touchdown lob to wide open sophomore wide receiver Shel Hudson.
Canyon will look to break through for its first win of the season Friday night when it travels to Unicorn Stadium to tangle with New Braunfels in the Wurst Bowl.
