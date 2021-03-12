FISCHER — The Hawks shut down San Antonio Holmes en route to a 9-0 victory Thursday to open their home tournament.
Canyon Lake (10-3) received a combined shutout from hurlers Hunter Anderson and Peyton McMullen. Anderson got the start and earned the win after tossing five frames and working around six hits while striking out four.
