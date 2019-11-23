BUDA — The Cougarettes survived a fourth-quarter lull Friday night while registering a 40-34 triumph over Hays on the road.
Canyon (6-2) built a 23-14 edge at intermission but only managed four points during a defensive-minded third period. Head coach Zeb Burleson’s team then finished strong with 13 points in the final stanza.
The Cougarettes were paced by Kirsten Zaruba’s team-best 12 points on the night. The duo of Stephani McMonagle and Emery Black each posted seven points, while Chanler McFarland chipped in six.
Next up for Canyon is a 12:30 p.m. home game against Dripping Springs this coming Monday.
