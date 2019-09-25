The Unicorn swim team began its second season at its new full-time home — Das Rec — last Tuesday by outdueling both Canyon and San Marcos.
New Braunfels won with a total score of 454 after the boys and girls each registered first-place finishes. The Lady Unicorns outpaced runner-up Canyon 242-135, while the New Braunfels boys swam past the Cougars 212-164.
The Unicorns swept all four relays at the meet. The girls 200-yard medley team of Ardyn Tubb, Sofie Stojanovski, Emerson Baroni and Kenya Frias Rodriguez won with a time of 2:08.65, while the girls 200-yard freestyle relay squad turned in a time of 1:52.36. The freestyle team consisted of Cammi Williams, Emily Starnes, Frias Rodriguez and Berkeley Barr.
New Braunfels’ boys 200-yard medley team of Garrett Starnes, Hayden Hardaway, Porter Repasi and Felix Rodon finished in 1:47.22 to claim first, while the same group also claimed gold in the 200-yard freestyle after finishing in 1:36.36.
In the individual events, Garrett Starnes added first-place finishes in the boys 50-yard freestyle (23.50), 100-yard backstroke (56.18) and 100-yard freestyle (52.40). Meanwhile, the trio of Williams, Hardaway and Trinity Behling all claimed a pair of gold medals.
Williams took first in both the girls 50-yard backstroke (31.53) and 100-yard backstroke (1:06.50), while Behling earned the top spot in the girls 50-yard butterfly (29.97) and 100-yard butterfly (1:07.28) events. Hardaway was first in the boys 100-yard individual medley (1:00.16) and also in 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.02).
Also adding individual first-place performances for head coach Doug Konomos’ Unicorns were Frias Rodriguez, Stojanovski, Emily Starnes and Victor Fuentes. Frias Rodriguez won the girls 100-yard freestyle (1:00.42), while Emily Starnes earned first place in the girls 100-yard individual medley (1:06.32). Stojanovski was first in the girls 50-yard breaststroke (37.11) and Fuentes took home the gold medal in the boys 50-yard breaststroke (31.81).
Canyon was paced by a pair individual first-place finishes from Connor Starr, who won the boys 50-yard butterfly (25.68) and 50-yard backstroke (29.89). Canyon’s Brooke Thompson took first in the girls 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.81).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.