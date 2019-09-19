SAN MARCOS — Calvary Baptist lost 38-12 to Smoking For Jesus Ministry Christian School Saturday at the CFPO Peyton Fields Sports Complex in San Marcos.
Despite the setback, though, head coach James Syers can see the Firebirds (0-3) making strides.
“We have made great improvements since week one,” Syers said. “Sometimes incremental improvements for a growing program don’t show up on the scoreboard. However, I am extremely pleased in our improvement and effort each week. We’re close to a breakthrough.”
Calvary Baptist held a 12-6 lead at halftime against SFJMCS, but the Firebirds were unable to hold on for the full 40 minutes.
Quarterback Bo Moore was 7 of 22 passing for 125 yards and a score, which went to Nathan Horn. The receiver finished the game with five receptions for 109 yards.
On the ground, Roderick Tilghman provided a spark by running for 76 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
The defense was led by Moore and freshman Jonathan Ambs, who each registered a dozen tackles. Ambs also notched an interception, while Tilghman added eight total stops and Horn recorded seven tackles.
“Defensively, Jonathan Ambs played his best game,” Syers said. “Nathan Horn continues to make big plays both ways, and one of our new players, Luke Abell, stepped up when called upon. Roderick Tilghman is an absolute warrior — tough, physical and fast.”
Calvary Baptist has a bye this week but is scheduled to return to action on Saturday, Sept. 28 with a game against San Antonio FEAST’s JV.
