NB swimming

New Braunfels senior Kenya Frias-Rodriguez competes at the Canyon Invitational on Friday, Oct. 22 at Canyon High School.

 Courtesy photo

New Braunfels swimming added a third consecutive triumph to begin the 2021 season on Friday, Oct. 22 at the Canyon Invitational.

The Unicorns recorded 474 points overall to finish ahead of runner-up Canyon (348.5) and third-place Judson (257.5).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.