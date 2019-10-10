FISCHER — It’s hard to fault a fan of a certain team for cracking a smile upon seeing a winless opponent next up on the schedule.
However, Canyon Lake head coach Charley Drum has been reminding his Hawks that the Taylor Ducks (0-5) have a history of flipping the switch when district play comes around.
“The first year we played them, I think five years ago, we came in 3-2 or 2-3 and they were 0-5 and they beat us up there and ended up making the playoffs going 3-7,” the coach said. “They’re tough at home and they’ve played a real tough non-district schedule, so they’re a lot better than their record indicates.”
The Hawks (4-1) will look to slow Taylor’s offense, which is led by quarterback Michael Schneider and running back Jason Martinez. Schneider has combined for more than 500 yards of offense, while Martinez has run for over 300 yards.
Drum said the Ducks are featuring the run more in 2019.
“They’ve run the ball about 70 percent of the time, even out of their spread stuff,” Drum said. “They’re kind of searching for their identity offensively and they’ve scored a lot more points the last couple of weeks running the football.”
Defensively, Taylor once again has an athletic secondary, which includes safety/linebacker Ja’von Carver and safety Halcyon Morris.
Drum has warned his team that the Ducks thrive on creating takeaways.
“A lot of playmakers, a lot of interceptions when people throw it,” Drum said. “A lot of strips and forced fumbles, so that’s one thing we’re preaching to the kids, is taking care of the football. [Taylor is] very opportunistic.”
Canyon Lake used the bye week as a chance to heal a few bumps and bruises, and Drum reports that the defensive line got a little healthier prior to District 14-4A-I competition. The Hawks are still waiting on the return of fullback/linebackcer Derek Wiatrek, though, following arthroscopic surgery.
In the meantime, the Hawks will look to begin their five-week league schedule with a valuable road win.
“It’s going to be like we tell the kids — a five-round heavyweight fight and just take it one round at a time and try to survive,” Drum said.
Friday’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
