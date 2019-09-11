BULVERDE — After suffering a 48-20 loss to Dallas Lakehill Prep in its 2019 opener, defending TAPPS Six-Man Division II state champ Bracken Christian defeated Round Rock Concordia 58-40 this past Friday night at home.
The Warriors (1-1) trailed 2-0 after the first quarter but found their rhythm as the game went on. Bracken outscored Concordia 38-18 in the second and third periods to turn the tide.
Quarterback Travis Wolf was 8 of 14 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 71 yards and a pair of TDs, while Evan Mahan ran for a team-high 137 yards and two more scores. Joshua Schroeder added 94 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
Mahan was also the Warriors’ leading receiver with three receptions for 80 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, both Wolf and Collin Humphries registered 13 total tackles. Trey Vandewalle posted 10 stops, while Devlin Montanez recorded two tackles for loss. Wolf and Vandewalle also snagged one interception each in the non-district triumph.
Head coach Hosea Stredic’s squad is now scheduled to host San Antonio Jubilee Academy Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
