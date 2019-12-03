SAN ANTONIO — UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Lisa Campos announced Sunday a change in leadership of the football program, as fourth-year head coach Frank Wilson has been relieved of his coaching duties.
“I want to thank Coach Wilson for his efforts on behalf of the football program and the university, and for his commitment to his student-athletes,” Campos said. As only the second head coach in our history, Coach Wilson continued to build on the foundation of a young football program and we are grateful for his contributions to UTSA.”
Hired as UTSA’s second head coach on Jan. 15, 2016, Wilson compiled a 19-29 record in four seasons at the helm, including a 4-8 mark in 2019 that ended with Saturday’s 41-27 setback to Louisiana Tech.
He guided the Roadrunners to their first bowl game, the 2016 Gildan New Mexico Bowl, and first win against a team (Baylor) from a Power 5 conference.
“While decisions like this are never easy, Campos said, “it is important that we take the steps that will help us build for the future and keep UTSA Athletics a vital part of the community. There is so much to look forward to as we continue to position our program to compete at the highest level.
“We will use a search firm and immediately begin a national search for UTSA’s next head football coach.”
